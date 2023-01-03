Acer’s Halo Swing is a glowing smart speaker that costs $229

Acer is introducing the Halo Swing, a portable smart speaker with glowing lights and a simple display that can show you weather, alerts, and more. The Halo Swing is compatible with Google Assistant, so you can use it to set alarms and control other smart devices with just your voice.

Like the older Acer Halo, the Halo Swing stands out because of its unique appearance. The Halo Swing shares the Halo’s RGB-lit base, which emanates colorful lights and thus makes the speaker double as a light source. These lights also respond to the beat of your music, making this a speaker clearly well-suited for parties. Plus, they even change colors while interacting with Google Assistant.

Image: Acer

The other highlight here is the LED dot display panel. It displays calendars, mail, messages, and more, just as a smart display does. However, you can also use the Acer Halo app to customize it with premade messages or images or even draw one of your own.

Like the Acer Halo, the Swing boasts 360-degree speakers, which should play into its party-speaker stylings. It can be paired with other devices and supports group music playing using other speakers for a more immersive surround sound experience.

The Halo Swing is also portable with a detachable leather strap, so you can remove the USB-C charging dock and carry it around. You can take it outside as well as in light rain as the speaker is IPX5-rated and water-resistant. Acer says the battery should last up to 10 hours — a claim, of course, we’ve not tested.

Acer has yet to reveal when the Halo Swing will be available for purchase but says it’ll cost $229.