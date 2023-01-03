Nanoleaf’s new lighting kits sync up with the action on your TV

Nanoleaf is expanding its lineup of addressable smart lighting along with some new tech aimed at providing a more immersive viewing experience for your TV. The Nanoleaf 4D TV Smarter Kit is a series of RGB light strips designed to reflect the colors on your TV with the aid of a small camera that remains pointed at the screen.

The TV lighting kit is just one of the new products Nanoleaf is showing off at CES 2023, expanding its lineup of intelligent lighting and Matter-compatible products. The 4D Kit will be available in two sizes, one for TVs 55 to 65 inches and another for TVs 70 to 80 inches. What separates the 4D Kit from other light strips offered by Nanoleaf is the small camera that’s included.

The 4D camera can be perched ominously above your TV or below it Image: Nanoleaf

The 4D camera can be pointed up at your TV screen or mounted above it facing down. The camera connects to a small hub that links to the light strips and has buttons to designate the lighting reference as the screen or music playback (similar to the Rhythm feature currently available with other Nanoleaf products), in addition to the ability to cycle through existing themes or shut it off entirely.

The 4D camera links to a small hub that controls the whole operation Image: Nanoleaf

Other manufacturers like Govee already offer a similar system with a camera that can be used on your TV or computer monitors. There are even certain software suites like Razer Synapse that are compatible with Philips Hue and Lifx smart lighting and offer the same functionality without the need for a camera. The Hue system also offers a box that sits between your media and lights to sync the two, but it’s an expensive solution.

Nanoleaf’s 4D lighting kit does have some additional functionality not offered by its competitors. In addition to being Matter compatible, Nanoleaf allows you to sync up all of your existing Nanoleaf lights to what the camera sees, thanks to a new software feature called Sync Plus. While this new feature is definitely something to get excited about if you already own a bunch of other Nanoleaf lighting, it will be limited to the 4D Camera Kit at launch. However, it will be available to other Nanoleaf products following a future firmware update, but you’ll still need the camera to use screen mirroring with Sync Plus.