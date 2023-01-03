ROG puts 18-inch screens in its latest Strix gaming laptops

Asus is announcing a pair of new ROG gaming laptops equipped with 18-inch displays at CES 2023 today: the Asus ROG Strix G 18 and ROG Strix Scar 18. While it’s not uncommon to see gaming laptops with displays up to 17.3 inches, these new additions are taking portable displays to a new level.

The 18-inch models of both laptops will have configurations available that use Asus’ new Nebula HDR technology that’s capable of up to 1,100 nits of brightness and is Dolby Vision compatible. You’ll also have the option to pick between either 165Hz or 240Hz refresh rates for both models.

The Strix G 18 will also have configurations with transparent WASD keys. Image: Asus

Beyond the impressive new displays, there are currently very few technical details available surrounding the hardware configurations that will be available for the new laptops. Asus says they will use Nvidia graphics cards and Intel Core i9 processors exclusively, with no AMD-based configurations available. We do know, however, that both models can also be configured with up to 2TB of SSD storage and up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM.

The Scar 18 will also feature a semitransparent chassis. Image: Asus

The new displays are the capstone to the expected array of hardware improvements. Asus hasn’t provided details as to when its new laptops will be available or what prices they’ll be offered for.