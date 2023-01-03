Razer expands to 16- and 18-inch Blade laptop models

Razer has announced the Blade 16 and Blade 18 gaming laptops at CES 2023, two new sizes that will stock the latest Intel and Nvidia chips. Specifically, they’ll get Intel’s high-end 13th Generation Core i9 HX-class CPUs, with support for up to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090 mobile graphics.

Several other companies have gone live with similar announcements today. Alienware debuted its new 16-inch X16 and 18-inch M18, and Acer has the Helios 16 and Helios 18, to name some examples.

2023’s gaming laptops may have some big changes internally, but it seems like the industry’s major players are dancing to the same beat when it comes to sizing. 16- and 18-inch laptops are in, and companies are moving away from the 15- and 17-inch sizes that were once a mainstay in most lineups.