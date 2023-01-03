Tuesday’s top tech news: CES kicks off 2023 with a bang

2023’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) officially kicks off this week in Las Vegas, but as is tradition the announcements have already been coming thick and fast in the days leading up to the show. Most interesting for me are the TV reveals, not least because LG’s popular OLEDs finally have some proper competition from Samsung’s QD-OLED panels nowadays.

Away from CES, Microsoft’s is still sparring with regulators as it attempts to purchase Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard. The latest twist is that Microsoft’s lawyers have claimed in a filing with the FTC that it doesn’t know when Call of Duty originally came out. I have no doubt that there’s some expert legal maneuvering going on here, but from a non-legal perspective it all seems pretty daft to me.

Anyway, here’s a silly tweet to start your day: