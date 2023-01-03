Skip to main content
Tuesday’s top tech news: CES kicks off 2023 with a bang

The world’s biggest tech show is here once again, which means there are gadgets in the air.

By Verge Staff

Updated Jan 3, 2023, 9:41 AM UTC
Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show
2023’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) officially kicks off this week in Las Vegas, but as is tradition the announcements have already been coming thick and fast in the days leading up to the show. Most interesting for me are the TV reveals, not least because LG’s popular OLEDs finally have some proper competition from Samsung’s QD-OLED panels nowadays.

You can read about LG’s new TVs right here, and see some hints of what’s coming in Samsung’s 2023 lineup in this press release. The latter also has a huge array of monitors it’s announcing at the show including this massive 57-inch ultrawide model, these QD-OLED displays, and this 5K display. Oh, and it’s got some new transforming devices for good measure. Follow along with all our CES news right here.

Away from CES, Microsoft’s is still sparring with regulators as it attempts to purchase Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard. The latest twist is that Microsoft’s lawyers have claimed in a filing with the FTC that it doesn’t know when Call of Duty originally came out. I have no doubt that there’s some expert legal maneuvering going on here, but from a non-legal perspective it all seems pretty daft to me.

Anyway, here’s a silly tweet to start your day:

Stay tuned, as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023.