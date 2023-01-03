Nvidia’s ‘unlaunched’ 12GB RTX 4080 returns as the $799 RTX 4070 Ti

Nvidia is officially relaunching its “unlaunched” 12GB RTX 4080 graphics card as the RTX 4070 Ti. After accidentally posting specs for the RTX 4070 Ti over the weekend, Nvidia is making the GPU official today at the Consumer Electronics Show. Priced at $799 and available on January 5th, the RTX 4070 Ti looks set to take on AMD’s $899 pricing for its Radeon RX 7900 XT.

This rebranded card is now $100 less than Nvidia had planned to launch the original 12GB version of the RTX 4080, and it comes after the company faced criticism over pricing and how much more powerful the 16GB counterpart was. Nvidia admitted in October that “having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing,” before saying it was pausing the launch of the 12GB RTX 4080. Rumors quickly followed suggesting Nvidia would relaunch the card as the RTX 4070 Ti.

The RTX 4070 Ti against the RTX 3090 Ti. Image: Nvidia

The RTX 4070 Ti is identical to what was planned for the 12GB RTX 4080. It ships with 7,680 CUDA cores, a 2.61GHz boost clock, and 12GB of memory. Nvidia claims the RTX 4070 Ti could outperform the RTX 3080 by about 3.5 times when playing Cyberpunk 2077 with DLSS 3 enabled and the game’s new Ray Tracing: Overdrive mode.

Nvidia is launching the RTX 4070 Ti without a Founders Edition, so the only cards available will be from partners that will ultimately control whether the $799 price point holds at retail.