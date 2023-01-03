It’s a new year, and that means it’s a fresh chance to try getting in shape — or at least start working off all those holiday cookies. Sure, you could join a gym, but it’s bound to be overcrowded. We suggest staying home and playing some video games. Hear me out: Ring Fit Adventure for the Nintendo Switch is on sale for $54.99 ($25 off) at Best Buy when added to your cart. This unique fitness game uses a pilates-style controller accessory and a leg strap to guide you through a variety of cardio and strength workouts.

The best part is that it isn’t just a boring workout. It’s an actual video game with a story and RPG elements to it. It may be a little silly since the main baddie is an overly buff dragon in a unitard, but it’s nevertheless a fun way to work your muscles and break a sweat from the comfort of your home, especially if you’ve bounced off other at-home workouts before. Read our review.

Ring Fit Adventure $ 55 $ 80 31 % off $ 55 Ring Fit Adventure is Nintendo’s fitness-focused exercise game for the Nintendo Switch. In addition to the game, Ring Fit Adventure also includes a Ring-Con and a leg strap. $55 at Best Buy

If you’re like me and one of your resolutions is to finally get a camera on your porch to keep an eye on your packages, then Google’s latest video doorbell is a worthwhile deal to check out. The Google Nest Doorbell (wired) is on sale for $149.99 ($30 off) in various colors at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and direct from Google. This is the first significant discount on this new model that came out in October. It’s a smaller version of Google’s battery-powered option that came before it, and the performance benefits of going wired versus wireless landed it in our top three for the best video doorbells you can buy.

It keeps the same sleek design as the battery-powered option but is more discreet with a smaller size, and it uses Google’s Familiar Faces feature to tell you if someone you know is at your door. Plus, it can alert you when a package is visible as well as if it gets removed from your stoop. One of its few downsides is that its 2.4GHz Wi-Fi performance is a little spotty, so be wary if you don’t have great 5GHz coverage reaching your door. Read our review.

The Nintendo Switch Online family membership is a relatively affordable subscription ($34.99 per year) since it works on up to eight Nintendo accounts and includes save game backups and retro NES and SNES game access. But it’s an even better deal when it comes paired with a sizable 256GB microSD card for $49.99 at Amazon. This deal saves you about $38 compared to the combined price of both, allowing you to expand the storage capacity of your Switch.

For those who want more complimentary DLC and retro games, you may want to eventually upgrade to the expansion pack plan. At $79.99 annually for a family or $49.99 for one user, it’s more costly. But in addition to the usual perks, it offers Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 games as well as DLC for games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Nintendo Switch Online (annual family membership + 256GB microSD card) $ 50 $ 88 43 % off $ 50 A bundle of a 256GB microSD card for the Nintendo Switch with a one-year family membership to Nintendo Switch Online. The memory card greatly expands the Switch’s internal storage, and the digital membership grants up to eight users access to online multiplayer and a portion of Nintendo’s catalog of retro games. $50 at Amazon

Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are selling for a new low price of $271.65 in black at Amazon. This discount of about $78 is the best price we’ve seen yet on this latest generation of Momentum headphones. Sennheiser may have gone for a more generic look on this model compared to its predecessor, but we found that it sacrificed style for the sake of comfort and longevity. These noise-canceling headphones have a very lengthy battery life of up to 60 hours, and they’re comfy enough to wear for long sessions.

Another tradeoff in this new design is a lack of physical buttons for playback controls — they’re all done via touch and swipe gestures. That change may not be what everyone wants, but this great discount may offset that flaw. Read our review.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless $ 272 $ 350 22 % off $ 272 With marathon 60-hour battery life and sublime comfort, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless noise-canceling headphones also make good on the company’s reputation for detailed, expansive sound quality. $272 at Amazon