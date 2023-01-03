Acer goes Intel-only with the latest Aspire laptops

Acer’s ditching AMD in its latest lineup of Aspire 3 and Aspire 5 laptops. The company’s new Aspire 5 devices come only with options for Intel and Nvidia products, ranging up to a 10-core Intel 13th Gen Core i7 1355U, along with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card.

That’s a sizeable bump from the (up to) four-core Intel i7-1165G7 processor (or the up-to-eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 5700U) offered in the Aspire 5 lineup released last year, although a newer model now comes with a 10-core Intel 12th Gen Core i7-1255U. Just like the previous generation, Acer’s newly released lineup also features three display sizes: 14 inches, 15.6 inches, and 17.3 inches.





1 / 3 The Acer Aspire 5. Image: Acer

The Aspire 5 comes with storage options that max out at 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD. There’s also a 1080p webcam on all models, as well as a TwinAir cooling system and “air inlet keyboard” that allows for improved airflow. You can expect support for Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI 2.1. The 14-inch Aspire 5 starts at $549.99, while the 15-inch and 17-inch models start at $599.99 and $699.99, respectively.

On the more budget-friendly side of things, the Aspire 3 is also getting an Intel-only refresh, coming only with the option for an Intel Core i3 N-305 chip. The Aspire 3 comes in 14-inch, 15-inch, and 17-inch flavors, with each full HD IPS panel featuring Acer’s BlueLightShield technology to help reduce eye strain. There’s a range of storage options as well, allowing up to 16GB of LPDDR5 SDRAM and up to a 1TB NVMe Gen3 PCIe SSD.







1 / 4 The Acer Aspire 3. Image: Acer

Acer says the new lineup has “improved thermal systems” that allow for a 40 percent increase in fan surface area, as well as a 17 percent thermal capacity for better airflow. It also comes with support for Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI 2.1. The 14-inch Aspire 3 starts at $449, the 15-inch starts at $349, and the 17-inch starts at $379.99.

The company’s also launching new Swift laptops, which now include a new Swift Go line consisting of 16-inch and 14-inch laptop models that are designed to be ultraportable. The laptops each come with a thin and light design, with the 14-inch model weighing less than three pounds. Both laptops sport OLED displays with up to Intel Core i7-13700H processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics. For more power, Acer’s also selling Swift X 14 and Swift X 16 variations that come with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPUs.