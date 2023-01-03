IO Interactive has assassinated Hitman 1 and 2

IO Interactive is drastically changing how players will purchase its Hitman games. Instead of offering Hitman 1–3 individually, the developer has announced it will bundle all three games together in a single package that will be named Hitman World of Assassination.
“HITMAN 3 will become ‘HITMAN World of Assassination’, which will also include access to HITMAN 1 and HITMAN 2 through our existing Access Pass system,” IO wrote on its website. “Current HITMAN 3 owners will get a free upgrade to HITMAN World of Assassination on all platforms.”
Hitman World of Assassination will consist of Hitman 3, the Hitman 1 GOTY Access Pass, and the Hitman 2 standard Access Pass and will retail at $70. IO is also offering an additional DLC pack at $30 that includes Hitman 3 Deluxe Pack, Seven Deadly Sins DLC, and Hitman 2 Expansion Access Pass.
Although the content breakdown sounds a bit confusing, IO stated its reason behind this great consolidation was to make it easier to onboard new players. “There will be no more confusion over which edition to buy, what content you own, how to redeem Legacy packs or import locations, etc.” Since there are a lot of disparate DLCs stretched across the three games, IO is also implementing a “complete the set” option on storefronts so players don’t have to repurchase content they already own in order to get everything. If you own two of the three DLCs offered in the Hitman 3 Deluxe Pack, for example, you’d only have to pay $10 to get the last part of the pack instead of paying the full $30.
It’s unknown how or if this split pricing model affects base game content. Additionally, IO has stated it will remove Hitman 1 and 2 from stores. These changes go into effect on January 26th.