Nvidia’s powerful RTX 40-series GPUs are coming to pricey laptops in February

Nvidia has announced that its latest RTX 40-series graphics cards will ship in gaming laptops starting in February. The most powerful option will be the RTX 4090, but it goes all the way down the chain to the RTX 4050. Of course, don’t expect the performance of these laptop GPU variants to match their desktop counterparts. However, they do seem to have all of their exclusive features in tow, including DLSS 3, which brings frame generation for improved performance as well as better-than-ever ray tracing. You can check out all of the details and specs right here, but I’ve listed some below.

As for which laptops will receive the RTX 40-series upgrade first, Nvidia calls out partners like Alienware’s new X16, Dell, Acer, Gigabyte, MSI, Samsung, Lenovo, and Razer in multiple form factors, including thinner studio machines and 14-inch laptops. I suggest checking out our site later today and throughout the week to see the veil come off several of the machines that Nvidia is hinting at.

Image: Nvidia

While the RTX 4070 isn’t Nvidia’s most powerful mobile GPU, it boasts some impressive capabilities. Nvidia said during its CES livestream that it delivers RTX 3080 levels of performance with one-third of the power. These 40-series chips utilize low-voltage GDDR6 memory allowing for what sounds like very fast performance without using a ton of power. And by using less power, battery life should theoretically improve.