Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming is getting upgraded to RTX 4080 GPUs

Nvidia is upgrading its premium GeForce Now tier to RTX 4080 performance. The existing RTX 3080 tier will be bumped up to RTX 4080 performance at the same $19.99 monthly price and will include full ray tracing, DLSS 3, and even 240fps support.

Nvidia is rebranding its RTX 3080 tier to GeForce Now Ultimate, with an automatic upgrade scheduled for existing members in Q1 2023. The RTX 4080 “superpod,” as Nvidia calls it, will include 64 teraflops of performance, around five times what’s available in the Xbox Series X.

GeForce Now Ultimate will have very low latency. Image: Nvidia

Nvidia is even adding competitive Reflex support to reduce end-to-end latency and support a 240Hz mode. This 240Hz mode will deliver latency of less than 40ms, in what Nvidia calls a first for cloud gaming. It’s so low that the end-to-end latency will even beat an Xbox Series X running at 60Hz, which is around 90ms.

Existing RTX 3080 members will get access to the new GeForce Now Ultimate tier in late January in the US, with an expansion to more of North America and Western Europe in Q1 2023. Nvidia says it expects to complete its rollout by May, as long as your local datacenter supports the RTX 4080 gaming rigs.