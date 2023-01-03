The first Twitch outage of 2023 takes down everyone’s stream pages

Twitch is currently down for many in its first major outage of 2023. The streaming site is currently showing blank pages for accounts or “an error has occurred,” which makes it appear like a streamer may have deleted their account. They haven’t — it’s just sitewide issues at Twitch.

The Twitch outage is affecting both desktop and mobile users, with iOS and Android users seeing an “error loading followed channels” when opening the app. The search feature does not let Twitch mobile users navigate to streamers, either.

The problems started at around 1:10PM ET, and thousands of users have reported issues at the popular Downdetector website. Twitch says it’s “investigating an issue preventing multiple areas of Twitch from loading,” and after initially saying all systems were operational on its status page, the latest status update reads:

We have received reports of impacted services. This could manifest in chat not working, login difficulties, search impaired, etc. We’re looking into the issue.

We’ve reached out to Twitch to comment further on today’s outage, and we’ll update you accordingly.