Sony promises ‘increased supply of PS5 consoles’ ahead of PSVR2 launch

Sony says it should now be a lot easier to find PS5 stock at retailers. After two years of supply challenges, Sony has thanked fans for their patience as it delt with “unprecedented demand” since the PS5 launch in November 2020.

“If you’re looking to purchase a PS5 console, you should now have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally,” says Isabelle Tomatis, VP of brand, hardware, and peripherals at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Sony recommends its own PlayStation direct store for those looking for a PS5 in the US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. There are a variety of bundles available, alongside the base digital and disc PS5 consoles.

As Sony is confident its supply issues are over, it’s now launching a new PS5 commercial that’s filmed in the style of a live news channel with plenty of game references. Sony is also working with creators on social media to market the PS5 more, and doing a series of “live from PS5” promotions. A giant Leviathan Axe from God of War has been dropped next to the London Eye, and there are bound to be more marketing popups across Europe this week.

This fresh marketing push also comes just after the launch of the new DualSense Edge controller, and weeks before Sony’s PlayStation VR2 launches on February 22nd for $549.99. The PSVR2 headset is a major upgrade over the original, with an OLED screen, a 110-degree field of view, and 4K HDR support. It also supports up to 120Hz for smoother frame rates and gameplay.

The VR2 will have more than 30 games in its launch window, including Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil Village, and Horizon Call of the Mountain.