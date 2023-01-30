Apple’s M1 MacBook Air for $799 is still easy to recommend

Even though Apple’s M1 MacBook Air laptop is well over two years old, we still highly recommend it, especially when stores like Best Buy knock its price down to $799.99 ($200 off its original price that Apple still sells it for). You probably won’t find a faster, more compact, and better-designed machine for that amount of money. Despite being on the lowest rung and the oldest of Apple’s M1 and M2 silicon, don’t count it out. In our review, we came away impressed with its fast performance in most tasks and surprisingly long battery life. That was November 2020, but we still think you’ll be impressed now. Read our review.

This is far from the first time that this deal has appeared (truthfully, I’ve lost count), but if you’re in the market for a MacBook that needs to be lightweight, semi-affordable, and fast, this might be the right fit for you. It’s possible that power users may need more than its 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but this configuration should be enough for most people doing everyday stuff like multitasking in a browser.

However, you aren’t alone if you’re a little concerned about refurbished TVs. Woot is backing these units with a 90-day limited warranty, and Woot staff says that the refurbishment was performed by a third-party company, not Amazon or LG. Though, for more assurance, you can head over to Amazon to purchase an Asurion protection plan.

LG C2 OLED (42-inch) $ 660 $ 1400 53 % off $ 660 The LG C2 is available in a 42-inch configuration and is both lighter and brighter than its last-gen predecessor, the C1. It also boasts a “dark room” setting to reduce eyestrain as well as the ability to log in to different user profiles. $660 at Woot (refurbished)$900 at Best Buy

You can still get a huge discount on digital copies of God of War Ragnarök for the PlayStation 5, as CDKeys is selling it for just $47.99. Considering that you’d have to pay $69.99 to get the game via Sony’s PlayStation Store, this is a great deal. You’ll receive a code to your email that you’ll need to activate via your PS5. If you haven’t played the 2018 God of War title, check that out first to get a handle on its surprisingly good mythological tale.

My colleague Ash Parrish loved this sequel, and I did, too. The gameplay might be similar, but Ragnarök offers larger landscapes and more collectibles, if that’s your thing.

God of War Ragnarök $ 48 $ 70 31 % off $ 48 While Ragnarök’s third-person action gameplay feels similar to its predecessor, its story is far more ambitious. As Kratos wishes to bury his past, he’s trying to convince his young son, Atreus, not to follow a tempting path at discovering his godhood and defying prophecy. $48 at CDKeys

