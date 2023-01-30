New LG Gram 17 with RTX 3050 will launch on February 1st

The 2023 model of LG’s ultralight Gram 17 now has an official release date and price. LG has announced that the devices will be available for purchase on February 1st on LG’s website, with other “select LG-authorized retailers” to follow. Models will start at $1,999.
A number of refreshes to the Gram line were announced at CES 2023 in early January. The laptops will support variable refresh rate and Dolby Atmos for the first time. They’ve also been updated to 13th Gen Intel processors. LG refers to these new LG Gram 17 models as the “LG Gram Pro,” though they are simply labeled as “LG Gram 17” on its website.
There look to be two models available at launch. The $1,999.99 model will include an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. A higher-end $2,299.99 model will bump up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. Both will be powered by the Core i7-1360P and will weigh 3.2 pounds (which, for a machine with a discrete GPU, is quite light).
Updates are also coming to the 16-inch, 15-inch, and 14-inch Gram sizes. These don’t have release dates yet but are said to be launching “later this year.” Here’s what LG has to say about those:
LG’s new gram 17, 16, 15 and 14 laptops (models 17Z90R, 16Z90R, 15Z90R and 14Z90R); each deliver the brand’s signature combination of strong performance and light, compact design. Great for productivity and entertainment, the Intel® Evo™ Platform certified latest 17- and 16-inch grams are equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce™ RTX 3050 4GB GPU, a13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor, latest LPDDR5 RAM and blazing fast Gen4 NVMe™ SSD.
The new LG grams inherit its core DNA of ultra-light weight and the new models weigh in at less than 3.2Lbs despite having a large battery1 that can handle more than 20 hours of video playback on a single charge – and comes with a convenient compact adapter for added portability. 2023 LG grams deliver excellent battery life, giving users the freedom to work, or play, wherever their day takes them.
These laptops aren’t to be confused with the new LG Gram Style, which is coated in an iridescent color-changing finish, or the 16-inch Gram UltraSlim, which is well under half an inch thick. Those models made a big splash at CES this January, but it’s likely the tried-and-true models like this regular Gram 17 will be safer (and perhaps more pragmatic) purchases for many shoppers this year.