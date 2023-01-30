New LG Gram 17 with RTX 3050 will launch on February 1st

LG’s new gram 17, 16, 15 and 14 laptops (models 17Z90R, 16Z90R, 15Z90R and 14Z90R); each deliver the brand’s signature combination of strong performance and light, compact design. Great for productivity and entertainment, the Intel® Evo™ Platform certified latest 17- and 16-inch grams are equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce™ RTX 3050 4GB GPU, a13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor, latest LPDDR5 RAM and blazing fast Gen4 NVMe™ SSD.

The new LG grams inherit its core DNA of ultra-light weight and the new models weigh in at less than 3.2Lbs despite having a large battery1 that can handle more than 20 hours of video playback on a single charge – and comes with a convenient compact adapter for added portability. 2023 LG grams deliver excellent battery life, giving users the freedom to work, or play, wherever their day takes them.