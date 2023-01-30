Meta’s Account Center came with a 2FA-defeating bug

Meta’s Accounts Center feature had a bug that let hackers brute force SMS two-factor authentication, allowing them to bypass the additional protection (via TechCrunch). The vulnerability, which Meta says it fixed in December, was reported by Nepalese security researcher Gtm Mänôz, who detailed the exploit in a Medium post earlier this month.

It was a significant find, as Meta seems to be putting more and more focus on its Accounts Center feature, letting you manage settings and security information from it, as well as use it to switch to your other accounts. According to Mänôz, the attack was relatively simple; if you knew the phone number or email address the other person used for two-factor authentication, you could link it to your own account, which would remove it from the victim’s.

The thing that’s supposed to prevent this is a six-digit authentication code that gets sent to the other person’s account or phone number, which you don’t have access to. (If you did, you wouldn’t need an exploit.) The bug Mänôz found, however, let an attacker guess that code however many times they wanted — set a program or script to do that task, and it would eventually guess right.

In the worst-case scenario (the method had different effects based on whether the person had fully or partially confirmed their contact info), this would entirely turn off 2FA on the victim’s account. The fact that it was running through Account Center also defeated some other security measures; according to Mänôz’s post, Facebook wouldn’t usually let you add an already-registered email address to your account, but this method bypassed that.