How to watch Samsung’s February Unpacked event

At this year’s Samsung’s new Unpacked event, the company is expected to introduce three new Galaxy S23 phones along with (rumor has it) up to five brand-new Galaxy Book laptops — and it is going to announce them at the first in-person Unpacked event since February 2020. So you can look forward to a good show as well as some very interesting devices. In fact, Samsung is so confident about its upcoming tech that, before the event even happens, it is offering a $50 credit to those who want to reserve one of the upcoming Galaxy phones or Galaxy Books.

If you don’t plan to attend, however, there is an easier way to watch: the February 1st event, like many others over the past three years, will be livestreamed. Here is where, when, and how you can follow along and see what Samsung has in store.

When does the Samsung event start?

Samsung Unpacked will begin at 1PM ET / 10AM PT / 6PM GMT on Wednesday, February 1st.

Where can I watch the Samsung event?