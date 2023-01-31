Samsung’s artsy 65-inch Frame TV is $400 off at Best Buy

Whether you’re gearing up for the Super Bowl or are just looking for a great QLED TV that doesn’t look like your average TV (we’ll explain), this deal on Samsung’s 65-inch model of 2022 Frame TV is worth checking out. Normally $1,999.99, Best Buy and Samsung have discounted the 65-inch Frame to $1,599.99, matching its lowest price ever. What makes Samsung’s Frame TV interesting is its matte, anti-reflective screen. Not only can it defeat glare — it can also make paintings displayed on it look realistic. It comes with an art mode that cycles between famous pieces when it detects motion in the room, turning this TV into a conversation starter.
In terms of specs, The Frame supports HDR 10 Plus, and it has a 120Hz refresh rate with HDMI 2.1 ports. It’s also worth sharing that this super-thin TV connects to sources via Samsung’s OneConnect breakout box, which makes it easier to manage your cables. While The Frame doesn’t stack up spec by spec to, say, the similarly priced LG C2 OLED, the Frame is a more eye-catching option.
Samsung The Frame TV (2022)$1600$200020% off
The newest model of Samsung’s art-inspired TV retains the same QLED display as its predecessor but uses a new anti-glare, low-reflection coating dubbed “Matte Display,” which provides images with qualities that resemble an actual canvas.
The 41mm GPS configuration of the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently discounted to $349 at Walmart and Best Buy (normally $399). The Series 8 isn’t very different from the Apple Watch Series 7, but it still offers helpful new features like crash detection and menstrual tracking. While you’ll likely still need to top off the Series 8 every day to keep it charged (depending on your usage), the low-power mode should help to keep your wearable running for just a bit longer. Sure, $50 off isn’t a massive discount, but if you’re hungry for Apple’s latest and greatest wearable, you aren’t going to find a better price. Read our review.
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS)$349$39913% off
The latest smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9 along with Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model.
The Roku Streambar is still matching its all-time low price of $99.99 at Target, Best Buy, and Amazon (normally $129.99). The Streambar is compact, wall-mountable 14-inch soundbar with the unique ability to pipe 4K content via Roku’s streaming platform. It can also provide audio when connected via optical audio, and it can be paired wirelessly with additional Roku subwoofers and speakers down the line for a more powerful sound.
Roku Streambar$100$13023% off
Roku’s Streambar is an inexpensive soundbar that will improve upon your TV’s built-in speakers with better voice clarity and overall sound. It doubles as a Roku streaming device as well, meaning it can run the company’s popular software and supports 4K HDR playback.
A few more deals just for the gamers
- The SteelSeries Arena 7 and Arena 9 gaming speaker setups are currently matching their lowest price ever at Amazon. The Arena 7 is on sale for $229.99 (normally $299.99), while the Arena 9 is available for $439.99 (normally $549.99). The Arena 7 is a 2.1 speaker setup that comes with a single subwoofer and a pair of RGB-enabled speakers. The larger Arena 9 comes with everything found in the Arena 7 but also comes with an additional pair of surround sound speakers, a center channel speaker, and a volume control dial.
- The 4TB configuration of the WD Black P10 Game Drive has returned to its all-time low price of $99.74 at Amazon (normally $129.99). The P10 uses a USB-A interface with transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps, which is sufficient for offloading Xbox or PlayStation titles. If you use it with PS5 or Xbox Series consoles, it’s great for cold storage, but you’ll need to move games back to each console’s respective SSD to play them.
- If you’re looking for a faster storage solution for your PC or PlayStation 5, you can get the 2TB configuration of the Corsair MP600 M.2 SSD on sale at Amazon for $179.99 (normally $209.99). It comes with a heatsink preinstalled, and its PCIe 4.0 speeds are very fast in the PS5 and in PCs with compatible motherboards.