Fortnite is getting two new Dragon Ball characters and a welcome change to quests

Fortnite is building on last year’s excellent Dragon Ball event by adding Piccolo and Son Gohan as purchasable skins. The two characters, which are now available to buy in the in-game shop, join a roster of playable Dragon Ball characters that already includes Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma.

Alongside the introduction of Piccolo and Gohan, the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud items will be available on the Fortnite island once more. Kamehameha lets you unleash a super attack, while the Nimbus Cloud lets you soar into the air, and I think both make the game a lot more fun (if chaotic). The Dragon Ball-themed Creative mode island returns as well, and it’s worth checking out to see a bunch of iconic Dragon Ball places built in the Fortnite engine.

Gohan and Piccolo. Image: Epic Games

Piccolo and Gohan also mark just the latest anime-themed characters to join Fortnite’s ever-growing crossover roster. In December, the game kicked off a collab with My Hero Academia, and there have been two Naruto-themed events as well. And developer Epic Games has slowly added a bunch of skins designed in-house with an anime / cel-shaded aesthetic that look quite good, so it seems likely we’ll be seeing more anime-style items in the game down the line.