Cyberpunk 2077 now has DLSS 3 to boost frame rates

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) upscaling technology today. A new update is available for PC users that adds DLSS 3, greatly improving frame rates in Cyberpunk 2077 at both 1440p and 4K.

The DLSS 3 addition uses Nvidia’s new Frame Generation technology, which is available exclusively on RTX 40-series GPUs. Nvidia first demonstrated its latest upscaling technology during the unveiling of the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs in September, using Cyberpunk 2077 as a main example for better frame rates.

We tested out Cyberpunk 2077 with DLSS 3 on the RTX 4090 and saw frame rates jump from 66fps with Psycho ray tracing, max settings, and DLSS 2 quality enabled all the way up to 103fps on average with DLSS 3. That’s a more than 55 percent increase.

DLSS 3 performance in Cyberpunk 2077. Image: Nvidia

DLSS 3 Frame Generation creates entirely new frames rather than just new pixels and can render up to seven-eighths of a game’s pixels to boost performance. DLSS 3 does add latency, though. Nvidia combats some of this by integrating its Reflex technology to reduce latency and improve responsiveness. You’re more likely to notice the latency additions with DLSS 3 in competitive shooters than in titles like Cyberpunk 2077, though.