Cyberpunk 2077 now has DLSS 3 to boost frame rates

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) upscaling technology today. A new update is available for PC users that adds DLSS 3, greatly improving frame rates in Cyberpunk 2077 at both 1440p and 4K.
The DLSS 3 addition uses Nvidia’s new Frame Generation technology, which is available exclusively on RTX 40-series GPUs. Nvidia first demonstrated its latest upscaling technology during the unveiling of the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs in September, using Cyberpunk 2077 as a main example for better frame rates.
We tested out Cyberpunk 2077 with DLSS 3 on the RTX 4090 and saw frame rates jump from 66fps with Psycho ray tracing, max settings, and DLSS 2 quality enabled all the way up to 103fps on average with DLSS 3. That’s a more than 55 percent increase.
DLSS 3 Frame Generation creates entirely new frames rather than just new pixels and can render up to seven-eighths of a game’s pixels to boost performance. DLSS 3 does add latency, though. Nvidia combats some of this by integrating its Reflex technology to reduce latency and improve responsiveness. You’re more likely to notice the latency additions with DLSS 3 in competitive shooters than in titles like Cyberpunk 2077, though.
This new DLSS 3 support also sets the stage for Cyberpunk 2077’s promised Overdrive mode that will improve the ray-tracing aspects in the game. Nvidia also demonstrated some parts of the changes to Cyberpunk 2077 with the Overdrive mode enabled in October, but we’re still waiting on CD Projekt Red to roll out the new mode.