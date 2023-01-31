Warner Bros. Discovery is putting a bunch of HBO Max’s canceled shows on other streaming services

Today, Warner Bros. Discovery announced the impending arrival of multiple branded FAST (free ad-supported television) channels and over 225 AVOD titles to The Roku Channel and Tubi. As part of the new licensing agreement between Warner Bros. Discovery and the streamers, old episodes of shows like Westworld, FBoy Island, Raised By Wolves, and The Time Traveler’s Wife will be available on newly created WB TV Reality, WB TV Series, and WB TV Family curated channels. Additionally, both platforms will give subscribers access to thousands of hours of feature-length and episodic content from Warner Bros. Discovery’s catalog, which includes the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Warner Bros. Television.

In different joint statements from both Tubi and Roku, Warner Bros. Discovery’s president of content sales, David Decker, expressed excitement about the deals and emphasized that the strategic partnerships are meant to give customers access to the content they love.

“We love working with world-class, cutting-edge partners like The Roku Channel,” Decker said. “Their innovative platforms provide us with new ways to bring our valuable content to fans across the country.”

Obviously, that sort of enthusiastic cheerleading is exactly what you’d expect to hear from Warner Bros. Discovery, which benefits from this entire situation. But it is rather interesting to see one of the biggest players in the streaming game letting some of its once flagship pieces of IP live on other streamers when HBO Max isn’t technically dead yet and it’s still unclear what sort of platform its successor will be.