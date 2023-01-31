Apple Music’s Replay 2023 playlist is here to track your favorite songs

Apple Music users who love having a playlist of their favorite songs rejoice: Apple has made the Replay 2023 playlist available, letting you see which songs you’ve listed to the most this year. The songs that are on it and their rankings will almost certainly change before the big replay roundup in December, but it’s nice to start using it now as a shortcut to playing music you know you’ll like.

The playlist has come a bit early this year, as XDA Developers points out. The 2022 version was released around the middle of February. It seems as if Apple is taking the feature a bit more seriously; last year, it apparently decided it should actually compete with Spotify’s Wrapped feature and made its end-of-year recap significantly more appealing and shareable. The jury’s still out about whether it went far enough, but at least it’s something.

Looks like sadgirl has been my mood this year.

The Replay 2023 playlist will eventually show your top 99 songs from the year, but it may show less given that we’re just a month into the new year; mine only has 27 songs at the moment.

How to find your Apple Music Replay 2023 playlist