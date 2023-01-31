Capcom teams up with Crunchyroll to launch a new Street Fighter mobile game

Are you ready to duel it out in the world of Street Fighter? Be prepared to travel the globe to recruit and level up iconic characters from across the Street Fighter series. With a team of champions, players will throw down in beautifully animated 2D brawls on all-new and iconic stages from Street Fighter’s past to take down Seth and the Shadaloo’s army of mech clones in an extensive story mode.

Street Fighter: Duel is a new take on the famed franchise with features and gameplay mechanics for new, returning and long-time fans: