Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been delayed to April

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s release date is being delayed by six weeks to April 28th, EA announced on Tuesday. The game had been set to release on March 17th, but it’s being pushed back just a little bit.

“In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now launch globally on April 28th,” EA wrote in a statement.

According to the statement, the game is “content complete,” and Respawn is focused on the “final stage” of development, including bug fixes, stability, polish, and “most importantly, the player experience.”