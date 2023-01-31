Microsoft is pulling many beloved games off the Xbox 360 store next week

Beginning on February 7, 2023, a limited set of games, add-ons, and in-game content will no longer be purchasable in select markets via the Xbox 360 Store. These titles will no longer be purchasable on the Xbox 360 Store only, and titles that are available to be purchased on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S Stores will remain purchasable. You will still be able to play discs or previously downloaded games on your Xbox 360 and modern consoles if they are backwards compatible titles. For more information on the games impacted in your region, visit here.

Impacted Xbox 360 titles purchased before February 7, 2023 will be available to redownload via your previously purchased content through the Xbox 360 Download History here.