JBL’s earbuds with a touchscreen case are coming to the US

JBL recently announced a set of wireless earbuds with a touchscreen on the charging case that let you control your music — but at the time, they were only headed to Europe. Now, at CES, JBL has announced plans to bring the earbuds to the US. JBL’s Tour Pro 2 headphones will launch stateside sometime this spring, and you’ll be able to pick them up for $249.95, or about the same price as Apple’s AirPods Pro.

At 1.45 inches, the LED touchscreen on the Tour Pro 2 case won’t be able to show you much. For comparison, it’s even tinier than the 1.9-inch cover screen on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4. But the screen could be a useful way to do simple tasks like skipping a song, flipping on ANC, or glancing at your notifications if your phone isn’t nearby.

As for the headphones themselves, you can expect up to 10 hours of battery on a single charge with ANC turned off or eight hours with it on, according to JBL, and have six mics to help with clearer calls. They also support Bluetooth 5.3, though LE Audio, which is poised to be a big upgrade, won’t be available until an update “at a later stage.”