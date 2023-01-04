Cooler Master is expanding its lineup to include streaming accessories

We’re getting a trio of new streaming accessories in 2023, courtesy of Cooler Master. Initially known for its desktop components, Cooler Master has since expanded its lineup to include gaming peripherals like mice, keyboards, headsets, and, most recently, streaming accessories.

First up is the Stream Lucid, a USB-C condenser microphone equipped with RGB lighting that is set to be compatible with PCs, Macs, and consoles. The Lucid most closely resembles the HyperX Quadcast S in terms of its appearance and features, equipped with a tap-to-mute sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack for monitoring audio, an adjustable gain knob, and a pair of pickup patterns.

Image: Cooler Master

Next, we have the Stream Lux LED light, which is an adjustable accent light that appears similar to Elgato’s Key Light series. However, The Lux includes a couple of features that set it apart. The first is the inclusion of three dials on the back that allow you to manually control the brightness and temperature of the light without the need for an external app; the Lux also features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for wireless control, but having a simple backup is a nice touch.

The other differentiating feature is the inclusion of a magnetic frame to easily insert color gels and filters. For mounting options, just like the Elgato Key Light, the Lux appears to be equipped with a mount that allows it to be fixed to a tripod or other desk mount as well.

Image: Cooler Master

Finally, there’s the Stream Origins, a capture card that’s capable of capturing 4K HDR gameplay footage at 30FPS, 1440p at 60FPS or 1080p footage at 120FPS. The Origins is also capable of 4K passthrough at 60FPS. These specs are similar to what’s offered by Elgato’s HD60 X capture card. The Origins supports HDMI 2.0 passthrough and uses a USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface to capture footage.

Image: Cooler Master

These new accessories are all being announced at CES 2023. However, Cooler Master says they’re currently only in the prototype phase, with no firm release date or pricing information available just yet.