The smart home company SwitchBot, which makes tiny robots that can do things for you like press switches, turn locks, and open curtains, is introducing a new Matter-enabled hub. The $69 SwitchBot Hub 2 arrives in March and will work with all existing and new SwitchBot Bluetooth devices and enable those devices that are supported by the new smart home standard to work with Matter.

A major upgrade to the existing Switch Bot Hub Mini, the new hub looks like a combination of the Mini and Switchbot’s Meter Plus temperature sensor. It has the same built-in thermo-hygrometer to measure temperature and humidity, plus a large LED display. It’s powered by AC and connects to Wi-Fi.

A rendering of the new SwitchBot Hub 2, which will support Matter. Image: SwitchBot

The Hub 2 retains the Hub Mini’s IR control function but with an increased range over the Mini. It also supports sunrise / sunset and geo-fencing automations for SwitchBot products and has two buttons on the screen that can trigger scenes or control individual devices.

SwitchBot made its name with the SwitchBot Bot, a small box that attaches to a light switch or other button to press it for you automatically. Its range of products now includes a smart lock, smart curtain, blind controllers, smart plugs, and sensors, among other devices.

Matter compatibility will allow SwitchBot devices, such as the smart lock and curtain motor, to work in Apple Home. Image: SwitchBot

Most SwitchBot products are Bluetooth-powered and rely on a hub to connect to the internet for out-of-home control, voice assistant compatibility, scheduling, and more advanced automations.

With Matter on board, the new Wi-Fi-based SwitchBot Hub can expose existing SwitchBot Bluetooth products to Matter platforms — including Apple Home, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings. The existing hub supports Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Siri shortcuts.