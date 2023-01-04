The fitness-centric Beats Fit Pro are back down to their lowest price

The new year has arrived, which means many of us are looking to shed a few holiday pounds and embark on our annual — though often short-lived — fitness resolutions. Thankfully, if you need a good pair of wireless earbuds to keep you motivated at the gym, the Beats Fit Pro have returned to their all-time low of around $159.99 ($40 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.
The Beats Fit Pro are a great set of earbuds for working out (especially if you’re a runner) and can help you stay focused while at the gym thanks to their built-in wing tips, excellent noise cancellation, and useful transparency mode that allows ambient sounds in when needed. The fitness-focused buds offer a host of Apple-centric features, too, making them our go-to earbuds for those already embedded in the Apple ecosystem. They’re even a great pick for Android users, even if they don’t offer wireless charging or the same level of integration as previous models like the Beats Studio Buds. Read our review.
Need a new phone but resolved to save more money this year after splurging over the holidays? The OnePlus 10T offers good value for your money while showcasing some of the best performance you can get in a smartphone for under $1,000. Normally $649.99, you can currently pick it up in the 128GB unlocked configuration at either Amazon or Best Buy for just $549.99, the phone’s lowest price to date.
In terms of specs, the OnePlus 10T is equipped with Snapdragon’s speedy 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and fast wired charging that allows it to reach 30 percent in under five minutes (it lacks wireless charging). It offers other perks, too, including a 6.7-inch OLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, but keep in mind that we expect the OnePlus 11 to launch in early February with a faster processor, a redesigned camera system, and an alert slider. If you can’t wait until then, however, this is a good deal to grab while it’s available, especially since we don’t know how much the OnePlus 11 will retail for. Read our review.
Shifting from phones to 4K TVs, Amazon’s 65-inch Fire TV Omni QLED has returned to its Black Friday low of just $549.99 ($250 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. Unlike its more limited predecessor, the new QLED can either display artwork when the screen is idle — a la Samsung’s attractive Frame TVs — or a set of Alexa widgets for things like your calendar, reminders, and more. It can also automatically turn off when nobody is nearby, and it boasts support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 Plus Adaptive, meaning it will optimize what you see on the screen according to the lighting conditions of your room. Just note that while it does come with support for a host of gamer-friendly settings — namely a low latency mode and HDMI 2.1 connectivity — it only supports a maximum variable refresh rate of 60Hz.
If you need a streaming device for an older TV or an extra one to plug into a secondary TV in your home, Google’s Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is a good budget-friendly buy that’s currently available for around $19.99 ($10 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Although it maxes out at 1080p resolution, it supports casting, surround sound via Dolby Digital, and access to all of the major streaming apps. It also offers the same terrific interface and remote as the 4K model, with a dedicated Google Assistant button for issuing voice commands. Read our review.
A few more ways to save today
- If you don’t mind that it plays hits from 2021, the standard edition of the fitness game Just Dance 2022 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is $7.98 instead of $49.99 at GameStop. If you’re more into popular 2022 songs like As It Was by Harry Styles, though, fret not, as you can also buy the standard edition of Just Dance 2023 for $29.99 ($30 off) on Amazon.
- You can get an extra $25 off various refurbished products from Bose right now when you use promo code NEWYEAR25. Right now, for example, you can buy the Bose Sleepbuds II for $119 instead of $249, the price they sell for new. Alternatively, you can buy Bose’s noise-canceling QuietComfort 45 for $199 instead of $329. Both come with one-year warranties.
- If you have a PC with decent specs, Dishonored: Definitive Edition is free at the Epic Games Store through Thursday morning. It’s a fantastic first-person immersive sim that includes all of the DLC that released for the game.
- Speaking of PC games, time is running out to get deals during the Steam Winter Sale. That ends Thursday as well, so head over there if you have a PC or a Steam Deck. There are many, many deals, but one of the best is on Elden Ring, which is selling for $41.99 instead of $59.99.