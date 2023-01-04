Samsung’s $200 Galaxy A14 5G comes with an upgraded display

Samsung is starting off 2023 with a budget phone refresh, making some smart upgrades with the Galaxy A14 5G — at least on paper. The A14 will cost $199, which is $50 lower than the A13 5G’s list price. Compared to its predecessor, it comes with a higher-res display and selfie cam while leaving many other core specs alone. Samsung will also offer up to four years of security updates and two OS version upgrades, which is a significant step up from the two or three years of security updates that are much more common at this price.

The A14 5G has a MediaTek 700 chipset and 4GB of RAM, just like the A13. That’s fine — the A13 delivered good performance with that combination, so Samsung isn’t trying to fix something that wasn’t broken. There’s still only 64GB of storage, but as before, microSD expansion is an option. The screen is a little bigger at 6.6 inches, and resolution has been boosted from 720p to 1080p. It’s still a 90Hz screen, which makes scrolling a little smoother than the standard 60Hz, but the extra pixels on such a big display should be the real difference-maker.