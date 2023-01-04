Drop has announced the new Drop BMR1 Nearfield Monitors today at CES 2023, the company’s first desktop speakers that promise to provide “high-quality” and “big sound” from an affordable and compact package. They support Bluetooth 5.0, include a standard 3.5mm headphone jack and aux-in line, and can be connected to an external subwoofer for additional bass and fuller audio. They’re also designed for both horizontal and vertical orientation for greater flexibility with placement.

Drop has previously collaborated with reputable brands like EPOS and Sennheiser to release other audio products like headphones and gaming headsets, but the community-driven gadget manufacturer is probably best known for its range of mechanical keyboards. “We sought to design speakers worthy of our first entry into the category, and we drew inspiration from our mechanical keyboard community to incorporate the customization and personal expression elements in the speakers, which are so essential to enthusiasts,” said Drop CEO Jef Holove in a press release.

The rugged design might not appeal to everyone, but I’m loving the industrial look. Customizable magnetic grills are also available to add some personalization. Image: Drop

For those unaware, so-called “near-field monitors” are designed to be placed closer to the listener than other styles of studio monitors, allowing sound to hit the listener’s ears directly instead of reflecting off of room surfaces. Naturally, that makes near-field audio a great choice for desktop computer speakers.

The Drop BMR1s can be placed vertically or horizontally to best suit your desktop setup. Image: Drop

The industrial design of the BMR1 is certainly an acquired taste, featuring an exposed front that almost appears unfinished. I’m a fan of the rugged look, so I like these a lot. For those that disagree, some personalization is available through the application of customizable magnetic grills, which are available to purchase separately for an undisclosed price.