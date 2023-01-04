AMD promises RTX 3060 desktop graphics performance with new RDNA 3 laptop GPUs

AMD is bringing its RDNA 3 graphics architecture to laptops this year. The chip giant is promising RTX 3060-level desktop graphics on the latest laptops featuring its new Radeon RX 7600M XT GPUs. That’s games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla running at 100fps at 1080p, Borderlands 3 hitting 106fps, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider reaching 142fps.

At the top end, AMD will offer laptop manufacturers the Radeon RX 7600M XT or RX 7600M. The RX 7600M XT has 32 teraflops of performance paired with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. The RX 7600M has 28 teraflops of performance with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Both discrete GPUs are built on the RDNA 3 architecture and a 6nm process and will support AV1 encode and decode. That’s good news for streamers or content creators that want to take advantage of the latest video coding format.

All of this raw horsepower translates to 31 percent faster performance than the RTX 3060 8GB desktop GPU in games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Borderlands 3, Dirt 5, The Division 2, Hitman 3, Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, The Witcher 3, and PUBG all running at 1080p with max settings.

AMD’s promises of RTX 3060 desktop performance in a laptop. Image: AMD

AMD will be going head-to-head with Nvidia’s latest RTX 40-series GPUs in laptops next month, with Radeon 7000M laptops due to ship starting in February. Nvidia also has partners ready to ship laptops with RTX 40-series GPUs next month. Alienware’s new X16 will feature RTX 40-series GPUs alongside options from Dell, Acer, Gigabyte, MSI, Samsung, Lenovo, and Razer. There will even be thinner studio machines and 14-inch laptops running RTX 40-series laptop GPUs.

AMD hasn’t revealed quite as long a list, but the new Alienware M18 and M16 laptops will both be configurable with the Radeon RX 7600M XT, alongside the new Ryzen 7000 mobile processors and AMD FreeSync Premium support. Emdoor will be launching APX970 and AG958P laptops with 17-inch and 16-inch displays at up to 240Hz with Radeon 7000M series graphics.

AMD’s new RDNA 3 laptop GPU lineup. Image: AMD

If you’re looking for more of the thin and light side of gaming laptops, AMD also has its Radeon RX 7000S GPUs. These are RDNA 3, with the RX 7700S offering 32 teraflops of performance with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. The RX 7600S has 28 teraflops of performance with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Both will also support AV1 encode and decode.