Gran Turismo 7 is getting a free VR upgrade for PSVR2’s launch

Gran Turismo 7 will be getting a free upgrade to let you play the game on PlayStation VR2, PlayStation head Jim Ryan announced during Sony’s CES 2023 press conference on Wednesday. The update will be available when PSVR2 launches in February, and more than 30 games are “on track” for the PSVR 2’s launch, Ryan said.

Sony also revealed a big new title coming to PSVR2: Beat Saber, which is arguably one of the marquee titles for VR. It’s now “in development” for the platform, according to Ryan, and more details about the release will be shared in the “near future.” Developer Beat Games is owned by Meta, but a PSVR2 release of Beat Saber isn’t completely out of the blue; the game is already available for the original PSVR.

PSVR2 promises to be a big upgrade over the first PSVR, with features like an OLED screen, a 110-degree field of view, support for 4K HDR and framerates of up to 120Hz, and four cameras built into the device. It also has new Sense controllers that can detect finger touches and, like the DualSense for PS5, they also have haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. But if you wanted to play your PSVR games on the new model, you won’t be able to.