Asus announces new Xbox controller with a built-in OLED screen

Asus is releasing a new Xbox PC controller later this year that has a built-in OLED display and a host of connectivity options for PC. The ROG Raikiri Pro has a tiny 1.3-inch OLED display above the Xbox button that will display custom animations, battery or microphone status, and more.

The OLED display (128 x 40 resolution) will largely be used for swapping profiles during games, or for checking charging or mic status, Bluetooth pairing, and running text or animated wallpapers. The custom animations remind me a lot of the OLED display that replaced the Xbox “jewel” on the revamped Duke controller in 2018, or the classic Sega Dreamcast controller.

The OLED display in action. Image: Asus

Two buttons at the top of the Raikiri Pro support controller profile switching during games, with button remapping, joystick sensitivity, and trigger modes and dead zones all customizable with Asus’ Armoury Crate PC app. There are also four programmable rear buttons, trigger locks, and a circular D-pad.

This is also the first Xbox-licensed controller with tri-mode connectivity. That’s Bluetooth, a low-latency 2.4GHz RF mode, and wired USB-C. While it features the designed by Xbox branding, Asus describes the Raikiri Pro as a pro PC controller, and it only mentions connectivity to Xbox Series X / S consoles through wired USB-C. That could mean many of the pro features will only function fully on PC.

The Raikiri Pro also includes a built-in ESS DAC, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a mute button. Asus hasn’t provided an exact release date for the Raikiri Pro, nor pricing. All we know is that it will be available at some point in Q1.

Now, who’s gonna get Doom running on it?