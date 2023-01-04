Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Asus announces new Xbox controller with a built-in OLED screen

Asus announces new Xbox controller with a built-in OLED screen

/

Asus isn’t the first to an OLED display on an Xbox controller, but it’s the first to include tri-mode connectivity of Bluetooth, RF, or USB-C.

By Tom Warren / @tomwarren

Share this story

Asus’ new Xbox controller with a built-in OLED display
There’s a tiny OLED display right at the top.
Image: Asus

Asus is releasing a new Xbox PC controller later this year that has a built-in OLED display and a host of connectivity options for PC. The ROG Raikiri Pro has a tiny 1.3-inch OLED display above the Xbox button that will display custom animations, battery or microphone status, and more.

The OLED display (128 x 40 resolution) will largely be used for swapping profiles during games, or for checking charging or mic status, Bluetooth pairing, and running text or animated wallpapers. The custom animations remind me a lot of the OLED display that replaced the Xbox “jewel” on the revamped Duke controller in 2018, or the classic Sega Dreamcast controller.

The OLED display in action.
The OLED display in action.
Image: Asus

Two buttons at the top of the Raikiri Pro support controller profile switching during games, with button remapping, joystick sensitivity, and trigger modes and dead zones all customizable with Asus’ Armoury Crate PC app. There are also four programmable rear buttons, trigger locks, and a circular D-pad.

This is also the first Xbox-licensed controller with tri-mode connectivity. That’s Bluetooth, a low-latency 2.4GHz RF mode, and wired USB-C. While it features the designed by Xbox branding, Asus describes the Raikiri Pro as a pro PC controller, and it only mentions connectivity to Xbox Series X / S consoles through wired USB-C. That could mean many of the pro features will only function fully on PC.

The Raikiri Pro also includes a built-in ESS DAC, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a mute button. Asus hasn’t provided an exact release date for the Raikiri Pro, nor pricing. All we know is that it will be available at some point in Q1.

Now, who’s gonna get Doom running on it?

The rear of the ROG Raikiri Pro.
The rear of the ROG Raikiri Pro.
Image: Asus

More from this stream CES 2023: all the news from the year’s biggest tech conference

See all 101 stories