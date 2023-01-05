Dual monitor setups are great and all, but how about dual screens in a strangely tall laptop? Lenovo is here to answer that, as it’s announcing the Yoga Book 9i laptop at CES — the first laptop with dual OLED displays.

This device is part laptop, part tablet, and all quirks. It comes with a removable keyboard that can be positioned in a few different ways: it can be attached to the front of the laptop with the two screens stacked vertically, attached to the front with the two screens spread open like a book, or placed on top of the lower screen for use like a slightly more typical laptop.

I say slightly because using the keyboard this way either means a keyboard in the front setup like the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED or sliding it forward to get a virtual trackpad in front — making it reminiscent of another quirky Lenovo laptop that had a lot of compromises. If that’s not enough ways to use it, you can just “nope” that keyboard right out of those configurations and use it unattached from the device wirelessly. Lenovo may refer to this thing as a laptop, but it’s essentially a tablet with a bunch of options for transforming it into different laptop-adjacent shapes.

It looks like most unassuming of laptops at first until you open it up. Image: Lenovo

Myriad keyboard and virtual trackpad arrangements aside, the star of the show here are those double-stacked screens. Those two OLED panels support 2.8K resolution, HDR, multitouch gestures, and are a matching 13.3 inches in size with a 16:10 aspect ratio for a little more vertical space. Between them is where four Bowers & Wilkins-branded speakers are housed, which include two tweeters and support for Dolby Atmos.

The many faces of the Yoga Book 9i. One of them is sure to help me get my work done on time. Right? Image: Lenovo

While the Yoga Book 9i may look massive and, frankly, like it might easily topple over, the laptop and its kickstand fold down to a fairly compact package — like toting around a regular 13-inch laptop and a mini portfolio with a pen. Lenovo sees this laptop as ideal for hybrid and on-the-go productivity, so you can be the coolest-looking person at the cafe, working on some incredibly tall spreadsheets. At least, unless an absolute unit like this strolls in.