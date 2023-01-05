Victrola announces the Victrola Stream Onyx, a cheaper version of its Stream Carbon turntable

Want the joys of analog audio but the convenience of wireless speakers? Victrola has an option for you: at CES, the company is introducing a new turntable called the Stream Onyx that’s capable of streaming records straight to a Sonos system.

The Stream Onyx is certified for Works With Sonos, meaning it can wirelessly transmit audio to Sonos speakers. As a result, you can easily play vinyl records through your entire Sonos system without needing to install any extra equipment. Instead, you use the Victrola app to connect the turntable to your Wi-Fi and Sonos system.

This is Victrola’s second Works with Sonos turntable, following last year’s $800 Stream Carbon. The Stream Onyx shaves that price down a touch — to $599 — by shaving off some finer details in the process.

The Victrola Stream Onyx shares a few highlights from the Stream Carbon that my colleague Jennifer Pattison Tuohy praised in her review. There’s an illuminated physical volume knob that you can use to control your Sonos speaker’s volume while playing vinyl records and while streaming any music through your system. Both are relatively small as turntables go, so you can move and play records around the house quite easily.

The Victrola Stream Onyx comes with a single illuminated physical knob for control. Image: Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / The Verge

The big difference between the two comes in materials and finish. The Stream Carbon’s control knob, faceplate, and inlay are made from metal, while most of those parts on the Stream Onyx are made from thick molded plastic. It also has a carbon tonearm, whereas the Onyx’s is metal. However, the two-speed, belt-driven turntables both have a metal platter.

The Stream Onyx also gets a slightly less expensive cartridge. It’s equipped with an Audio-Technica VM95E moving magnetic cartridge, while the Stream Carbon features the Ortofon Red 2M. The VM95E retails separately for around $69 versus around $99 for the Red 2M.

The Victrola Stream Onyx and the Victrola Stream Carbon. Image: Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / The Verge

Finally, the Victrola Stream Onyx is completely black, whereas the Victrola Stream Carbon is a combination of black and silver.

The Victrola Stream Onyx will be available in the US in late February. You can preorder it from Victrola.com and retailers like Amazon starting on January 7th. Victrola will also start selling the Stream Onyx in Europe later in 2023.