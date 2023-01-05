EcoFlow has three new gadgets for luxury off-grid living

EcoFlow announced three new devices today — a refrigerator / ice maker, an air conditioner / heater, and a robotic lawnmower / leaf collector — as part of its burgeoning ecosystem of portable, battery-powered solutions for residential homes, off-grid cabins, and RVs. They join the company’s new whole-home battery backup kits, also announced at the big Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The EcoFlow Glacier makes me feel seen as a budding vanlifer and cocktail enthusiast. The battery-powered portable fridge, freezer, and ice cube maker has a removable 297Wh battery that can power the device for up to 24 hours on a single charge and be topped up directly using solar panels, which EcoFlow will be happy to supply. It can produce exactly 18 ice cubes in about 12 minutes, the company says. Those cone-shaped cubes aren’t exactly slow-melting “craft ice,” but living off the grid does require concessions. The EcoFlow Glacier will be available in April.

The EcoFlow Glacier is a refrigerator freezer with built-in ice maker. Image: EcoFlow

Blade is the lawn mowing robot, which EcoFlow says will “revolutionize” lawn care with its “world’s first lawn sweeper kit” that attaches to the back to collect leaves. It supports virtual boundaries and automatic route planning and obstacle avoidance, and automatic docking when it needs a charge. It also features 4G anti-theft protection to alert the owner of its location. It also can’t be used if stolen, as it only works with a single registered ID. Blade will also be available sometime in April.

Imagine bragging to friends about your leaf catcher. Image: EcoFlow

Wave 2, a follow-up to the original portable air conditioner that EcoFlow launched last year to some bemusement, now includes a heater, making it a far more practical four-season purchase for anyone living in a remote cabin or RV. It runs up to eight hours off a removable battery, which can be charged over solar, AC outlet, or your car’s cigarette lighter. It’s rated for 5100BTU cooling and 6100BTU heating and weighs 14kg. The Wave 2 will be available starting sometime in May.

The Wave 2 adds a heater to the battery-powered air conditioner. Image: EcoFlow