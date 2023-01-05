Lenovo’s new all-in-one is all screen

Lenovo’s Yoga AIO 9i doesn’t look like a traditional all-in-one computer: the 31.5-inch 4K screen attached to it has relatively small bezels, giving it an all-screen look; it’s held aloft by what looks like a bent copper tube; and it’s also not that easy to spot the actual computer part, as it’s hidden in a base that could conceivably just be the bottom of a traditional monitor.

The company says the AIO is designed “with creatives in mind” and that, if you connect a laptop to it, you’ll be able to both control your mobile device with the desktop’s keyboard and mouse and charge it as well. It’ll start at $1,799.99 when it becomes available in Q3.

Like many other AIOs that focus on having a nice design, the 9i uses laptop components. In this case, you can choose from two 13th Gen Intel chips: the Core i7-13700H or the Core i9-13900H. It also comes with an unspecified “Nvidia GeForce Next-Gen Laptop GPU.” It can be equipped with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe storage.

The ports live on the back of the base. Image: Lenovo

In terms of I/O, it seems competent but not best in class — built into the base are two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, one USB 4 port, one USB 3.2 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port for output, and a combo microphone / headphone jack. Personally, I would’ve liked to see an ethernet port like some of Acer’s recently announced AIOs, but I’d imagine Lenovo’s inclusion of Wi-Fi 6E will be enough networking power for most people. The base also has a built-in wireless charger, so you won’t have to use up one of the ports if you want to charge your phone.