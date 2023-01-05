Lenovo’s new all-in-one is all screen

Lenovo’s Yoga AIO 9i doesn’t look like a traditional all-in-one computer: the 31.5-inch 4K screen attached to it has relatively small bezels, giving it an all-screen look; it’s held aloft by what looks like a bent copper tube; and it’s also not that easy to spot the actual computer part, as it’s hidden in a base that could conceivably just be the bottom of a traditional monitor.
The company says the AIO is designed “with creatives in mind” and that, if you connect a laptop to it, you’ll be able to both control your mobile device with the desktop’s keyboard and mouse and charge it as well. It’ll start at $1,799.99 when it becomes available in Q3.
Like many other AIOs that focus on having a nice design, the 9i uses laptop components. In this case, you can choose from two 13th Gen Intel chips: the Core i7-13700H or the Core i9-13900H. It also comes with an unspecified “Nvidia GeForce Next-Gen Laptop GPU.” It can be equipped with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe storage.
In terms of I/O, it seems competent but not best in class — built into the base are two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, one USB 4 port, one USB 3.2 Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port for output, and a combo microphone / headphone jack. Personally, I would’ve liked to see an ethernet port like some of Acer’s recently announced AIOs, but I’d imagine Lenovo’s inclusion of Wi-Fi 6E will be enough networking power for most people. The base also has a built-in wireless charger, so you won’t have to use up one of the ports if you want to charge your phone.
Lenovo has made a variety of sleek AIOs in the past, but I wasn’t able to find any in its current lineup that looked quite as nice as the 9i. It will, however, be interesting to see how its speakers hold up compared to other models that have more space for them — Lenovo does say it’s packed dual 2W tweeters and 5W woofers by Harman Kardon into the chassis, though. Thankfully, there’s also been at least some attention to ergonomics, as the stand lets you tilt the display.