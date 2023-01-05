Thursday’s top tech news: chips, cars, and audiobooks

CES is a big show, but it still surprises me to see the huge range of different announcements that come out of it. As a case in point, Sony and Honda showed off a whole-ass electric car prototype during Sony’s CES presentation. They weren’t the only companies to show off a concept car during the show thanks to this E Ink-slathered vehicle from BMW.
But enough about cars, what about chips? Thankfully AMD has you covered, with a massive new lineup of processors for laptops and desktops alike. It’s wild to remember that just a few short years ago, 16-core CPUs were the domain of AMD’s expensive Threadripper lineup, and soon they’ll be available in laptops. Amazing.
Amidst all this CES gadget news, Apple has quietly launched a new AI audiobook narrator that it hopes will allow smaller publishers and authors to get in on the audiobook market at a much lower cost.
Jan 5, 2023, 9:35 AM UTCJon Porter
Apple Books quietly launches AI-narrated audiobooks
Starting with fiction and romance, the company says the feature “makes the creation of audiobooks more accessible to all.”
Jan 5, 2023, 3:30 AM UTCMonica Chin
AMD’s new Ryzen 7000 mobile processors include a massive 16-core chip
Zen 4, Zen 3 Plus, Zen 3, and Zen 2 are all here.
Jan 5, 2023, 3:30 AM UTCTom Warren
AMD’s Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs arrive next month to take on Intel for PC gaming
AMD is bringing its 3D V-Cache technology to its Ryzen 7000 desktop processors. The flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D chip will be the one to watch against Intel’s Core i9-13900K.
Jan 5, 2023, 1:46 AM UTCAndrew J. Hawkins
Sony and Honda just announced their new electric car brand, Afeela
The two companies’ joint venture aim to have an EV ready for the North American market by 2026.
Jan 5, 2023, 1:25 AM UTCMitchell Clark
Amazon confirms its layoffs will affect 18,000 employees
In November 2022, The New York Times reported that Amazon planned to lay off about 10,000 employees, but that figure has grown.