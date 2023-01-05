Thursday’s top tech news: chips, cars, and audiobooks

CES is a big show, but it still surprises me to see the huge range of different announcements that come out of it. As a case in point, Sony and Honda showed off a whole-ass electric car prototype during Sony’s CES presentation. They weren’t the only companies to show off a concept car during the show thanks to this E Ink-slathered vehicle from BMW.

But enough about cars, what about chips? Thankfully AMD has you covered, with a massive new lineup of processors for laptops and desktops alike. It’s wild to remember that just a few short years ago, 16-core CPUs were the domain of AMD’s expensive Threadripper lineup, and soon they’ll be available in laptops. Amazing.

Amidst all this CES gadget news, Apple has quietly launched a new AI audiobook narrator that it hopes will allow smaller publishers and authors to get in on the audiobook market at a much lower cost.

And now, here’s a silly tweet to start your day: