Razer’s Edge 5G handheld is coming to Verizon this month for $359.99

Razer and Verizon co-announced the pricing for the 5G-enabled Edge gaming handheld during CES 2023. It’s launching on January 26th for $359.99 when you add it as a new tablet line to your account. With an installment plan, Verizon says the math works out to $10 per month for 36 months. This pricing is available for a limited time, but a timeframe wasn’t provided by Verizon, so we’ve followed up to find out. The retail price for the 5G model is $599.99, which is $200 more than the Wi-Fi-only model.
We first heard about the Edge (Razer’s revival of the awkward 2013 tablet-handheld hybrid) in October 2022. It has a 6.8-inch OLED screen with a fast 144Hz refresh rate, and it sits snugly in between the Kishi V2 Pro, a modified version of the mobile controller that adds rumble. This handheld’s focus is playing cloud games over Wi-Fi and 5G, and to that end, it supports Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Steam Link for when you’re within range of a gaming PC.
While the Edge Wi-Fi and Edge 5G are very similar, the 5G model supports Verizon’s sub-6GHz and ultra wideband networks, so you should get reliable coverage of varying speeds around the country. The big question with this model is what playing games via 5G will feel like. While 5G can move a bunch of data quickly, latency is another question entirely. Razer’s handheld will be one of the biggest tests of 5G’s viability for demanding use cases like gaming. We expect to get our hands on it soon, so stay tuned for more Edge coverage.