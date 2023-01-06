Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Satechi’s new charger delivers 200 watts of power to six ports

Satechi’s new charger delivers 200 watts of power to six ports

/

Satechi announced its most powerful charger yet at CES 2023. The small charger can juice up to six devices at once, ranging from laptops to smartphones.

By Sheena Vasani / @SheenaV123

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Satechi’s new charger powering up a phone, laptop, and iPad.
Satechi’s new charger powering up a phone, laptop, and iPad.
Image: Satechi

At CES 2023, Satechi announced what it calls its most powerful charger yet: a new GaN charging hub capable of delivering 200 watts of power. Basically, it can charge a lot of stuff at once and do it at high speeds, too.

The GaN charger comes with six USB-C PD ports, so you can charge up to six devices at the same time. Weighing a little over a pound and measuring about 4.1 x 4.1 x 1.4 inches, it’s also small enough that you could fit into your backpack and pull it out while on the go.

Unlike its predecessor — a 165-watt charger launched last year at CES — this new model also comes with two USB-C PD 3.1-compatible ports, which are capable of delivering more power than their predecessor. That’s in addition to four USB-C PD 3.0 ports, as well as support for QC 4.0, PPS, and a number of other protocols.

Satechi’s 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger.
Satechi’s 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger.
Image: Satechi

The 200 watts are distributed based on the ports you use. For example, the hub is capable of providing 140W of power for a single device like the 16-inch MacBook Pro when it’s connected to a PD1 or PD2 port.

If you’re using all six ports, though, the hub can charge at a 65W / 45W / 20W / 20W / 20W / 20W split. That means you could quickly juice up devices like the M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro as well as tablets such as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro or a Chromebook like Asus’ Chromebook Detachable CM3. You’d also be to charge, say, four iOS or Android smartphones all at the same time, even while out and about working.

Related

Satechi’s 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger will be available in the second quarter of 2023 for $149.99. However, you can preorder it from Satechi.net and get 20 percent off when you use the code CES20.

The charger is just one of a few products Satechi announced at CES. The company also launched the compact $199.99 Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub, which Satechi says is designed to offer users offers more port options, upgraded bandwidth, and faster data transfer rates. Satechi also announced the new $119.99 USB4 NVMe SSD Pro Enclosure, which should allow for faster transfer rate speeds and help SSDs last longer.

More from this stream CES 2023: all the news from the year’s biggest tech conference

See all 157 stories