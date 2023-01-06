The last-gen Apple TV 4K is almost half off today

Getting back into the swing of things after New Year’s Day always feels like, well, a year in and of itself. Thankfully, if you’re feeling the need to unwind with your favorite show this weekend, the second-gen Apple TV 4K is currently on sale at Best Buy in the 32GB configuration for $99.74 ($80 off) and the 64GB configuration for $109.24 ($90 off).

The 2021 Apple TV 4K may no longer be the latest and greatest set-top box in Apple’s lineup, but that doesn’t mean it’s a slouch when it comes to specs. Although it lacks HDR10 Plus and a Siri Remote that supports USB-C — two hallmarks of the third-gen model — it’s still plenty quick and supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6, and HDMI 2.1 for TVs that support faster refresh rates over 4K. Plus, no matter which model you buy, you’ll be able to enjoy add-on subscriptions like Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness Plus along with a host of other convenient features if you’re embedded in the Apple ecosystem. Read our review.

If you’re still enjoying the fresh burst of motivation a new year can bring, January is the perfect time to give your home a bit of a refresh. Today’s deal on Roborock’s S7 Plus can help you do that while saving $320. Right now, you can buy the excellent robovac, which is our top pick for the best robot vacuum / mop hybrid, from Amazon and Roborock for $679.98, a price that nearly matches its all-time low.

We like several things about the S7 Plus, particularly its cleaning efficiency on hardwood floors and how carpets don’t get wet while vacuuming thanks to the mop’s lifting mechanism. You can also set keep-out zones, tell the robovac to only clean select rooms, and control it with a range of voice assistants (including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri). The Plus model comes with an auto-emptying bin, too, helping ensure there’s less work on your part.

Roborock S7 Plus $ 680 $ 950 28 % off $ 680 This mopping / vacuum hybrid robot is one of the best double-duty vacuums on the market. Its sonic-mopping tech scrubs your floors but lifts up the mop to vacuum your carpets without getting them wet. In its Plus configuration, it comes with an auto-emptying cleaning and charging station — the “Rock Dock.” $680 at Amazon

Whether you like to hike or bike, Tribit’s StormBox Micro is a portable Bluetooth speaker that’ll help keep you going without weighing you down. It’s small but it features good sound for its size as well as IP67 water resistance along with a built-in strap so you can securely attach it to your backpack, handlebars, or any other object that can accommodate it. Normally $59.99, you can buy it on Amazon right now using the on-page coupon for $39.99, which is one of the better deals we’ve seen on the mini speaker in recent months.

Tribit StormBox Micro $ 40 $ 60 33 % off $ 40 Tribit’s StormBox Micro is a small Bluetooth speaker that offers great sound for its size and can attach to a variety of objects using its built-in strap. $40 at Amazon

If you’re looking for an Android phone that will truly stand out, Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 256GB of storage is on sale at Amazon for $1,399.99 ($400 off), its second-best price to date. Unlike many other flagships, you can use the foldable phone as a tablet, making it an excellent multitasking device. At the same time, it offers features you’d expect from a premium phone, including a decent telephoto lens and a speedy Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. It also comes with a large 7.6-inch screen that boasts a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth scrolling, making it a great device if you can get over the heft and fragility compared to most other devices. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256GB, unlocked) $ 1400 $ 1800 22 % off $ 1400 The Fold 4 is a multitasking powerhouse that can be used tablet-style or as your daily driver smartphone. It’s a gadget person’s gadget with a high price tag to match. $1400 at Amazon