Friday’s top tech news: let’s give it up for the laptops of CES

It’s always tempting to focus entirely on the weird and wonderful gadgets that come out of CES, but today I want to take a moment to highlight a few of interesting laptops to have been announced at the show.
First up are the new Razer Blade 16 and 18, the latter of which features an absolutely massive 18-inch display. But it’s actually the 16-inch version that I’m more interested in after reading my colleague Monica’s hands on thanks to its Mini LED display, which has a thousand local dimming zones for better HDR performance.
And if you’re after something less bleeding edge, then Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus Twist has you covered thanks to its 12-inch color E Ink display, which comes in addition to its more standard 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen. Or if you want to go in the opposite direction, then there’s this Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, which has two screens and no E Ink in sight.
Finally, it’s nice to see Asus’ collaboration with PC fan specialists Noctua continue. It’s just announced a Noctua Edition of an RTX 4080 graphics card which, if previous collaborations are anything to go by, should result in a GPU that can run beautifully quiet even under heavy loads. Shame there’s no pricing or available just yet.
Jan 6, 2023, 2:00 AM UTCMonica Chin
Jan 6, 2023, 12:04 AM UTCSean Hollister
- AAnother round of brown and tans, please.
Asus quietly announced the Asus GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition at CES 2023, a sequel to last year’s 3080. It maintains the polarizing brown and tan styling, and Asus claims it worked with Noctua to keep temps and noise low on this beefy card.
Price and availability aren’t available yet, but here’s to hoping this year you can actually buy the thing without getting gouged.
Jan 5, 2023, 6:00 PM UTCCameron Faulkner
Jan 5, 2023, 4:00 PM UTCAntonio G. Di Benedetto
