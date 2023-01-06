Friday’s top tech news: let’s give it up for the laptops of CES

It’s always tempting to focus entirely on the weird and wonderful gadgets that come out of CES, but today I want to take a moment to highlight a few of interesting laptops to have been announced at the show.

First up are the new Razer Blade 16 and 18, the latter of which features an absolutely massive 18-inch display. But it’s actually the 16-inch version that I’m more interested in after reading my colleague Monica’s hands on thanks to its Mini LED display, which has a thousand local dimming zones for better HDR performance.

And if you’re after something less bleeding edge, then Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus Twist has you covered thanks to its 12-inch color E Ink display, which comes in addition to its more standard 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen. Or if you want to go in the opposite direction, then there’s this Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, which has two screens and no E Ink in sight.

Finally, it’s nice to see Asus’ collaboration with PC fan specialists Noctua continue. It’s just announced a Noctua Edition of an RTX 4080 graphics card which, if previous collaborations are anything to go by, should result in a GPU that can run beautifully quiet even under heavy loads. Shame there’s no pricing or available just yet.

