CES is back, and so is The Vergecast

CES will continue through the weekend, but The Verge has already seen a whole lot of what the show has to offer. This week on The Vergecast, myself, our editor-in-chief, Nilay Patel, and our senior news editor, Richard Lawler, get together and talk about some of the weirdest stuff we’ve seen, the most absurd concepts, and all the genuinely cool tech coming out of the show.

We start the show talking about some of the goofiest car concepts we saw, including the Sony and Honda collaboration dubbed Afeela and BMW’s new concept that has color-changing panels (courtesy of E Ink) and a digital assistant.

We then moved on to talk about TVs, Lenovo’s dual-screen laptop, and plenty of smaller, fun gadgets like Withings’ new pee sensor. It’s a big, long, wild show, and if you want to get caught up on all the CES news we don’t get to, you can read back on our CES coverage here.