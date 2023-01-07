The Samsung Galaxy S23 will likely be announced on February 1st

It seems like Samsung will be announcing its new Galaxy S23 lineup of phones on February 1st, according to screenshots of the company’s Colombian website posted by leaker Ice Universe on Twitter. The announcement is no longer live on the site (though Android Central points out that the Wayback Machine managed to archive it), but it was up long enough to give us an idea about when the next Unpacked event will be, and to show that Samsung is promising “epic moments.”
The site didn’t specifically say that the S23 lineup would be announced at the event — it mentions registering to “meet the new Galaxy” — but that almost certain given that Samsung usually announces its flagship traditional phones around this time of year. The page also showed a three-camera array, similar to the one on the S22 lineup, though seemingly without the raised bump that’s present on the S22 and S22 Plus.
As for what features we’ll see announced in February, it’s hard to say; the S23s don’t seem to have leaked as thoroughly as the S22s had at this point, though renders and reportedly leaked images show a design that’s pretty similar to the previous models. There are rumors that the S23 Ultra will have a 200 megapixel camera, which almost doubles the 108MP resolution that’s been available on Samsung’s top-end non-folding phone since the S20 series. It’s also a pretty safe bet that the phones will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, at least in most countries.
One big thing I’m keeping an eye out for is whether Samsung will mention Snapdragon Satellite at all. Qualcomm’s tech, coming to flagship Android phones in mid-2023, enables emergency texting without the need for a cell signal, similar to the feature Apple introduced with the iPhone 14. Given that the S23 will be one of the first high-end Android phones this year, it’ll definitely be interesting to see if the phone can talk to satellites, and if Samsung mentions that feature on-stage as something coming later this year. Either way, I probably won’t have to wait long to find out.