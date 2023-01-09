Monday’s top tech news: an Apple headset this year? Finally?

It’s been rumored for years, but 2023 might finally see Apple launch its long awaited mixed reality headset. That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (and previously reported by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo), who reports that the device could be revealed ahead of this year’s WWDC, ready to ship this fall. There’s no guarantee that Apple will actually hit this internal deadline (it’s apparently having issues with drop testing), but its announcement still seems closer than ever.
In the more immediate future, Raspberry Pi has a new camera module its announcing today. The big addition with the Camera Module 3 is autofocus support, which should allow Pi users to take crisper photographs with the diminutive DIY computers. There are also reports that Apple is preparing to open its first stores in India, a country that’s an increasingly important manufacturing hub for the company.
Finally, if you missed out on our CES coverage this year, then I heartily recommend giving our CES awards a read as a nice summary of the biggest announcements of the show. You can find a complete roundup of our coverage here, just be warned that it’s a little... exhaustive.
Jan 9, 2023, 10:00 AM UTCJon Porter
Raspberry Pi launches higher resolution camera module, now with autofocus
Alongside the company’s Camera Module 3, it’s also releasing a new module for use with M12-mount lenses.
Jan 8, 2023, 11:30 PM UTCEmma Roth
Apple could soon open its first brick-and-mortar stores in India
The company currently has a dozen job listings for physical stores throughout India.
Jan 8, 2023, 3:49 PM UTCEmma Roth
Apple may finally debut its mixed reality headset this spring
According to Apple tracker Mark Gurman, Apple could be readying its new headset at the expense of its other devices, which could see less upgrades this year.
Jan 6, 2023, 7:00 PM UTCVerge Staff
The Verge Awards at CES 2023
At a show of wild concepts and far-out tech, this year’s best gadgets got real.