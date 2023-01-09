Oreo’s Xbox-themed cookies unlock Forza, Halo, and Sea of Thieves skins

Microsoft has teamed up with Oreo once again to create Xbox-themed Oreo cookies. There are six custom Xbox cookie designs in total, with one featuring the Xbox logo and additional cookies for each controller button and a directional arrow.

The cookies are based on Oreo’s classic cookie-and-creme combination, but the packs will include special codes to unlock Oreo-themed armor packs or vehicle skins. In Halo Infinite there is Oreo-themed armor, which literally looks like a Spartan that has been dunked in an Oreo-flavored milkshake. Forza Horizon 5 players will get access to a vehicle skin that looks very cookie-like, and Sea of Thieves players get an entire ship skin that’s more black than it is white.





1 / 3 An Oreo-themed spartan in Halo Infinite. Image: Microsoft

These special edition cookies will be available in 22 countries starting this month, and will be available “while stocks last.” Microsoft doesn’t list the full 22 countries, but the promotion appears to be limited to European markets and it looks like the cookies will first be available on January 16th, according to Oreo’s website.

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has partnered with Oreo for a marketing exercise. Oreo emojis exist in Microsoft Teams thanks to a branding exercise between Microsoft and Oreo in October. Oreo released limited edition Clippy-branded Thins that were designed to promote breaks from Teams meetings. Microsoft also created a custom Oreo-themed Xbox Series X in 2019.