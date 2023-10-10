TikTok introduces a way to post directly from Twitch and CapCut

TikTok will let creators post videos directly from third-party platforms via a new content posting API, the company announced today.

The new feature, called Direct Post, integrates with platforms like Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe Express, Twitch, and CapCut, TikTok’s own editing app, among others. Users will need to link their TikTok account to third-party platforms and be vetted before gaining access to posting.

Once accounts are linked, creators will be able to specify post settings within the third-party app, like who can view the video and whether captions are on, instead of doing it separately within TikTok. If they use any social media management tools, they’ll have the option to schedule future longform videos as well. The company says the ability to post photos this way will be coming soon as well.