Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro have fallen to their best price ever

Apple products can be shockingly resistant to price drops — something that’s especially true of the company’s ever-popular AirPods lineup. Fortunately, that does not seem to be the case right now, given you can pick up the latest AirPods and the new AirPods Pro with USB-C on Amazon for $89 ($40 off) and $189 ($60 off), respectively. That’s the best price we’ve seen for the new AirPods Pro, making Amazon’s fall Prime Day event the ideal time to upgrade.

Although the AirPods deal isn’t for the fancier third-gen model, the second-gen earbuds are still plenty compelling despite having launched in 2019. Not only do they get 24 hours of battery life with the included case, but they’re powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which allows for hands-free Siri access, low latency while gaming, and surprisingly crisp audio. Pairing them with an iPhone is relatively easy, too, thanks to their one-tap setup process and deep integration with Apple’s ecosystem.

If you prefer something with actual noise-canceling chops, there’s also the second-gen AirPods Pro. Apple’s higher-end earbuds include the newer H2 chip for enhanced audio and better ANC, along with personalized spatial audio, which is a fancy way to say that you can optimize their sound profile based on your surroundings. They also feature swipe-based controls and up to 30 hours of playback with the included case. The latest model, which received a refresh just last month, also boasts a USB-C charging case and dust resistance.