Amazon’s kid-friendly Kindle Paperwhite has hit an all-time low for Prime Day

As far as ebook readers are concerned, it’s hard to do better than the Kindle Paperwhite. Luckily, if you’ve been trying to get your kids into reading or have been waiting to pick up a Kindle for yourself, Amazon is offering a big price cut on the latest Kindle Paperwhite Kids as part of its October Prime Day event, dropping it to just $109.99 ($60 off). Alternatively, you can pick up the standard Paperwhite with ads and 8GB configuration for $94.99 ($45 off), its best price to date.
Boasting a vibrant, 6.8-inch display and adjustable color temperature, Amazon’s mid-tier ebook reader is our top choice for most people. The Kids edition is exactly the same as the ad-free Kindle Paperwhite released in 2021, with the only difference being that you get a kid-friendly protective case, an extended two-year warranty, and an annual subscription to Amazon Kids Plus with your purchase. That means it benefits from all the same specs, including 300ppi resolution, IPX8 waterproofing, USB-C charging, and up to 10 weeks of battery life.
2021 Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16GB)
Amazon’s kid-friendly Paperwhite is the same as the standard Paperwhite, but it’s ad-free and comes with the added benefits of a two-year hardware protection plan, one year of Amazon Kids Plus, and a choice of three kid-friendly covers.
2021 Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, with ads)
Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a fast processor, months-long battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and a USB-C port.
If you’re unfamiliar with Amazon Kids Plus, it’s a subscription service designed for children between the ages of three and 12. It provides access to thousands of classic children’s books — Ramona Quimby, Bridge to Terabithia, etc. — as well a trove of child-appropriate games, videos, and Alexa skills that are available across a range of Amazon devices (including both Echo speakers and Fire tablets).
Just know that your Kids Plus subscription will automatically renew after a year, meaning you’ll want to unsubscribe before your annual membership runs out to avoid paying the standard $4.99 a month.