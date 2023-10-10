Amazon’s kid-friendly Kindle Paperwhite has hit an all-time low for Prime Day

As far as ebook readers are concerned, it’s hard to do better than the Kindle Paperwhite. Luckily, if you’ve been trying to get your kids into reading or have been waiting to pick up a Kindle for yourself, Amazon is offering a big price cut on the latest Kindle Paperwhite Kids as part of its October Prime Day event, dropping it to just $109.99 ($60 off). Alternatively, you can pick up the standard Paperwhite with ads and 8GB configuration for $94.99 ($45 off), its best price to date.

Boasting a vibrant, 6.8-inch display and adjustable color temperature, Amazon’s mid-tier ebook reader is our top choice for most people. The Kids edition is exactly the same as the ad-free Kindle Paperwhite released in 2021, with the only difference being that you get a kid-friendly protective case, an extended two-year warranty, and an annual subscription to Amazon Kids Plus with your purchase. That means it benefits from all the same specs, including 300ppi resolution, IPX8 waterproofing, USB-C charging, and up to 10 weeks of battery life.

If you’re unfamiliar with Amazon Kids Plus, it’s a subscription service designed for children between the ages of three and 12. It provides access to thousands of classic children’s books — Ramona Quimby, Bridge to Terabithia, etc. — as well a trove of child-appropriate games, videos, and Alexa skills that are available across a range of Amazon devices (including both Echo speakers and Fire tablets).